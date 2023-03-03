Quantum 240 – The Del Amitri One

In this weeks Quantum we look at the world with the help of Del Amitri – we look at the Nigerian election; the Danes exchanging prayer for weapons; Rail tragedy in Greece; Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal; Betty Boothroyd; Faith, Politics and Humza Yousaf; Marriage and Calvin Robinson; Singaporean sues woman who refuses to date him; Misgendering in Canada; Roll to Christ…..

Catch up with last weeks – Quantum 239 – The Outsiders

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music on our Spotify March Quantum Playlist –

Why is same-sex marriage an issue in the election of the new Scottish First Minister?

Pray for Scotland 2 – Same Sex Marriage