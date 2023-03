In the midst of the debate for Scottish First Minister an issue has come up which at first sight appears trivial – but is the most important of all. In this longer episode, we look at what Humza Yousaf and the Scottish government are proposing on Conversion Therapy….it is not what you might think….

