Australia History Jesus Christ Music Politics The Church in Scotland

Quantum 216 – The Post Queen World

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 216 – The Post Queen World

What will the death of Queen Elizabeth mean for the world?  We look at reactions and discussion on this.   With Queen, John Anderson, Charles Moore, The New York Times, Gavin Ashenden, Zadok the Priest, Ben Judah, Oliver Cromwell and Charles 1, Liz Truss, the Muir of Ord Chippie, Patrick Harvie, Adam Bandt, Caitlain Moran, an Aboriginal Elder, King Charles, St Giles, Karen Matheson, Tim Farron, Tim Keller, Keith and Krsyten Getty and Stuart Townend – and of course, the Queen!

Quantum 202 &#8211; The Queen

Catch up on last weeks Quantum here

Spotify Playlist for September – https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7dZZiFvtO3hcV8KwYUEaGZ?si=003f3d26ff204072

Support Quantum here – 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.