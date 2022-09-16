Quantum 216 – The Post Queen World

What will the death of Queen Elizabeth mean for the world? We look at reactions and discussion on this. With Queen, John Anderson, Charles Moore, The New York Times, Gavin Ashenden, Zadok the Priest, Ben Judah, Oliver Cromwell and Charles 1, Liz Truss, the Muir of Ord Chippie, Patrick Harvie, Adam Bandt, Caitlain Moran, an Aboriginal Elder, King Charles, St Giles, Karen Matheson, Tim Farron, Tim Keller, Keith and Krsyten Getty and Stuart Townend – and of course, the Queen!

Quantum 202 – The Queen

A statement from the Hon. John Anderson AC regarding the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/89mjTZK6Li — John Anderson AC (@JohnAndersonAC) September 9, 2022

The King offering premium content to his Presbyterian followers this morning. https://t.co/6fH2cBiIr0 — Miles Smith IV (@IVMiles) September 10, 2022

Tim Farron, former leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the late Queen “was a constant to us all… but the constant in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ.” Her religion was neither perfunctory nor ceremonial but “a living, active faith in a living Saviour”. pic.twitter.com/Waq5Y3HnIa — Andrew Cusack (@cusackandrew) September 9, 2022

“What would you say to a young Christian who’s nervous about the future?” @DrMoore asks @TimKellerNYC. I love his answer. pic.twitter.com/xBJtlbTiHN — Matt Smethurst (@MattSmethurst) September 14, 2022