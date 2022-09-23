Quantum 217 – The Funeral and the Sermon

This weeks Quantum –

Using the music from the Queens funeral and the most watched sermon in human history – we look at the worlds news. Including Sir Lindsay Hoyle; Muslims and Hinus in Leicester; Trinity College, Dublin; Daniel Andrews and Bush Walks; Bill Maher; Ukraine; Taiwan; The Irish Times; Byzantium in Gaza; King Charles and Christian Faith; Reaction to the Archbishop’s Sermon; AN Wilson; and Sir James Macmillan

