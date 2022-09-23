Australia Music Politics Religion

Quantum 217 – The Funeral and the Sermon

Using the music from the Queens funeral and the most watched sermon in human history – we look at the worlds news.  Including Sir Lindsay Hoyle; Muslims and Hinus in LeicesterTrinity College, DublinDaniel Andrews and Bush Walks; Bill Maher; Ukraine; Taiwan;  The Irish Times; Byzantium in Gaza;  King Charles and Christian Faith; Reaction to the Archbishop’s Sermon; AN Wilson;  and Sir James Macmillan

