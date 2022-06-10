Australia Britain Creation Equality Jesus Christ Music Politics the Church

Quantum 202 – The Queen

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 202 – The Queen

In this weeks Quantum we look at the world through the eyes of Queen Elizabeth’s 70th celebration.   Stories, Christianity, To Kiss the Water, and Paddington bear.  Queen.   Also Prince William on climate change;  EU directive on Executive jetsdefender of the faith; Yes Prime Minister;  a new blasphemy law in Britain; The Republicans response in Scotland and Australia;  The Sex Pistols; the BBC changes rape victim’s testimony; Solzhenitsyn;  What is a Woman by Matt Walsh; Dire Straits –  Sultans of Swing – Alchemy; Peter Hitchen’s radical idea; Handal’s Messiah;

Catch up with Quantum – Quantum 201 – Fodder for the Masses; Pride; and Chariots of Fire

Support us here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

We know they are lying,

they know they are lying,

they know we know they are lying,

we know they know we know they are lying,

but they are still lying.

Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.