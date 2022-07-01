Australia Education Ethics Europe Islam Justice Music Politics Religion the Church

Quantum 205 – Glastonbury and the Supreme Court

In this weeks Quantum  we hear the 80 year old Paul McCartney and Peat and Diesel at Glastonbury; Lily Rodrigo; The Supreme Court – Abortion and Prayer; Nancy Pelosi; Justin Trudeau;  Islamist Terrorism in Norway; The Who – Concert for New York; Ukraine and a Failed Strategy; Boris, Putin and Toxic Masculinity; Dutch Coal; Racist Puppets;  SSM in Japan; Trans Skateboarder;  NZ Uni Indoctrination;  BBC, the Halifax and the Royal College of Midwives promote Trans ideology; Noisy Edinburgh Church;  Christianity in Australia; Florence and the Machine.

Greg Sheridan on the Supreme Court 

Supreme Court on Prayer 

Video Clips: 

