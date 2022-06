Revelation 3:1-6 – Today’s church is Sardis – a church with a great reputation, but it didn’t have the reality. What does Christ say to us in such a context? This is a word for many of us today…

Subscribe on YouTube here

Here is the video mentioned in the study…

How do we know when a Church is Dead? Revelation – no.6

Coffee and Revelation 18 – Thyatira – Jezebel’s Church