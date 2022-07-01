Coffee and Revelation 20 – Philadelphia and the Open Door

Revelation 3:7-13 – Where are the open doors – how do we walk through them? Some vital lessons for the church today….
Subscribe on YouTube
We Shall Overcome – The Compromising Church – (Revelation 2:12-17)
The Blog of David Robertson
Revelation 3:7-13 – Where are the open doors – how do we walk through them? Some vital lessons for the church today….
Subscribe on YouTube
We Shall Overcome – The Compromising Church – (Revelation 2:12-17)
Two things:
Once again today’s reflection had me (and I suspect others) in tears of hope. Your closing remarks as to the blessings you have had in opening these studies reflect what we have reaped.
Secondly: can you (or anyone else) recommend a concise and helpful study on God’s sovereignty. My capacity for reading long texts is diminishing . . . as the pile of books around testify.
Dear David, never apologise for the length of these videos. They are encouraging and helpful – they are all about God’s Word and tell us the truth. What a blessing in the confusion, despair and distress that is all around us.
Thank you and God bless.
Effie Alexander