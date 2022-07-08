Quantum 206 – Luxury Beliefs

This weeks Quantum is a bit longer than usual – we look at the whole concept of ‘luxury ideas’ – ideas that only the wealthy and powerful can afford. Including Dutch farmers and the green ideology; the Sydney floods;; Negative gearing; destroying Scrabble; Woke Scouts; Guardian Fascists; Abortion extremism; What is America? Pride Police; Teenage Birds; Jordan Peterson on Pride; Queensland gender reforms; Maya Forstater; I don’t care if you are a Christian; Sam Brinton; Wesley’s chapel; Lana Murphy and here abort Christ poster; Casting Crowns.

Catch up on last week here – Quantum 205 – Glastonbury and the Supreme Court

Clips below – links to articles above….

Makes perfect sense. Doesn’t need to be sectioned at all. https://t.co/GY5O2ZpJem — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 30, 2022