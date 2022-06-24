Quantum 204 – O Brave New World!

In this weeks Quantum we look at how our politicians and progressives think they are building a Brave New World….and how that is going. Including abortion, Joe Biden on conversion therapies; children indoctrinated; Ricky Gervais; a drag queen gardener; Tickle v. Grover; removing women from government publications in Scotland; Sharron Davies on trans and swimming; Peter Fitzsimmons v. Steve McAlpine; Kate Bush; Peter Tatchell on getting rid of family; Australian politician complains about abusive teaching in primary schools; fertility and freezing eggs; Blinken and LGBT rights; Coal returns to Germany and powers Australian governments; Parkinson not acceptable; Madam Butterfly; Sadio Mane; Maverick, Lightyear and Operation Mincemeat; Dvorak.

Click on the links above for articles – and those below for videos used in this podcast…Note that Disney are banning all clips from Lightyear which show the gay kiss.

Quantum 203 – You Got Me Singing! – The Cohen Episode

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea