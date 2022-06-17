Quantum 203 – You Got Me Singing! – The Cohen Episode

In this weeks Quantum Leonard Cohen helps us look at interest rate rises; crony corporate capitalism; the energy crisis; Katy Perry’s hypocrisy; the most dangerous and safest countries; Rwanda flights, Calvin Robinson and the Bishops; Scottish independence Referendum; Australia, Redmayne and the Wiggles; What is a Woman?; Dolly Parton sermons; and Jordan Peterson on the Bible as truth.

