Quantum 199 – Football, Faith and Fantasy

This weeks Quantum looks at Rangers in Seville; Jack Daniels; Idrissa Gueye; the Obcession with Sexuality; US womens football; Quantative Easing and Inflation; Runrig – Loch Lomond; Turkey blocks Sweden and Finland joining NATO;  Mariupol ‘evacuation’; Nutbush and the Australian Election; Michelle Obama and Womxn; Justin Truedeau and ‘Two Spirit’; Dr Who goes Trans; The Royal College of Nursing goes Drag; Undeceptions on Transgender; When is Bullying at School OK? Church of Scotland General Assembly; Syrian Rap with Ream Brazi; Amazing Grace with Jelle Bosfeld.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 198 – Highway to Hell

Here is the excellent Steve McAlpine article – https://stephenmcalpine.com/why-john-dicksons-undeceptions-trans-gender-podcast-episode-is-73-good/

And on Trans here are our three podcasts on the subject –

Transgender Special – Part 3 – What Can Be Done?

Quantum 195 – Transgender Special Part 2 – The Results of Trans Ideology

Quantum 194 &#8211; Transgender Special &#8211; Part 1 &#8211; How Did We Get Here?

