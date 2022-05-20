Quantum 199 – Football, Faith and Fantasy

This weeks Quantum looks at Rangers in Seville; Jack Daniels; Idrissa Gueye; the Obcession with Sexuality; US womens football; Quantative Easing and Inflation; Runrig – Loch Lomond; Turkey blocks Sweden and Finland joining NATO; Mariupol ‘evacuation’; Nutbush and the Australian Election; Michelle Obama and Womxn; Justin Truedeau and ‘Two Spirit’; Dr Who goes Trans; The Royal College of Nursing goes Drag; Undeceptions on Transgender; When is Bullying at School OK? Church of Scotland General Assembly; Syrian Rap with Ream Brazi; Amazing Grace with Jelle Bosfeld.

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 198 – Highway to Hell

Here is the excellent Steve McAlpine article – https://stephenmcalpine.com/why-john-dicksons-undeceptions-trans-gender-podcast-episode-is-73-good/

And on Trans here are our three podcasts on the subject –

Transgender Special – Part 3 – What Can Be Done?

Quantum 195 – Transgender Special Part 2 – The Results of Trans Ideology

Quantum 194 – Transgender Special – Part 1 – How Did We Get Here?

"Syria's in pain, wipe away her tears." This Syrian girl raps about the plight of her community amid the ongoing war 👇 pic.twitter.com/ofMv6v8d8c — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 19, 2022