Quantum 195 – Transgender Special Part 2 – The Results of Trans Ideology

This weeks Quantum Last weeks part 1 looked at how the Trans ideology has taken over our cultural elites and gatekeepers. This week we look at the consequences when Trans ideology takes hold in the culture. It is a new religion…we look at women in prison, J K Rowling; changing crime statistics; abuse in hospitals; Kathleen Stock; enabling child abuse and grooming; teenage suicides; girl guides; Brisbane girls think they are cats; destruction of language; pronouns and the Soho House; women in sport – Lia Thomas; Robert Winston; Homosexuality; Lorna Slater and the Scottish Greens; The Australian Election; Californian Discrimination; Father Ted; Julie Bindel; Sharron Davies; Jamie Wallis; including music from Shania Twain, Faye, Madonna, Helen Reddy, the Beach Boys and Olivia Lane.

Part 1 here – Quantum 194 – Transgender Special – Part 1 – How Did We Get Here?

Kathleen Stock – Material Girls – “Now many of the fictions in which we immerse ourselves are harmless. But that isn’t the case with trans fictions, when disseminated at industrial scale and coercively maintained by the progressive establishment. At the other end of this particular story arc are unhappily infertile young adults; women prisoners made to share facilities with male rapists; sportswomen crowded out of competition by men they can’t hope to beat; young lesbians guilted into dating males; wives being coerced into participation in the cross-dressing fantasies of their husbands; and trans people with wholly inadequate healthcare relative to their well-being.”

