Transgender Special – Part 3 – What Can Be Done?

This weeks Quantum is the final part of our Transgender special…we catch up with some of the things have have happened, even in the past week – and we we look at what can be done – Including the Who; Biden;  The medical effects of transitioning; brainwashing children in Ireland; Soaring referrals of children in Scotland; Nickelodeon; Dr Brett Alderman; Pink Floyd; The Australian Election; Katherine Deves; Matt Kean and Ben Fordham;  men in womens prisons; non gendered sports in the Northern Territory; The NHS and degrading anti female language; Apple’s pregnant man emoij; JK Rowling death threats; The Beatles;  Shake On It;  Detransitioning; EBSWA; Dan Andrews; Jordan Peterson; Rob and Claire Smith; Trans suicides and murders; Resources; Carl Trueman; Rosario Butterfield; The Bible’s answer; Psalm 8 Shane and Shane.

