Quantum 194 – Transgender Special – Part 1 – How Did We Get Here?

This week we had intended to make a one part special on the subject of transgender. However it was so long we split it into two – in part one here we ask the apparently unanswerable question – ‘what is a woman?’; we define transgender; and we show how this transgender ideology is being promoted through the civic institutions of Western cultural elites. Part 2 next week. This week includes Judge Brown, the Autralian Department of Health, Senator Claire Chandler, Prof Kathleen Stock, The BBC advocating 100 genders; Disney, the Biden Administration’s radical policy; the Trans Police; The evidence based social work network.

We also look at the Church’s response – Matthew Roberts has this excellent article in the Critic…

“‘Transgender’ is an umbrella term for people who were born either male or female, but whose

psychological or emotional gender identity differs to some extent from their biological sex. These people

may express their felt gender through gender bending and/or cross-dressing, and sometimes through cross

hormone therapy and/or sex reassignment surgery. This gender expression is an attempt to bring their

body into alignment with their felt gender.

There are two main groups under the transgender umbrella. Firstly, there are gender experimenters,

ideologues and activists who attempt to challenge conventional expressions of gender. They believe that

gender is simply a social construct, which is chosen and fluid (i.e., subject to change within an individual)

and not tied to biology. For them, transgender identity is a form of protest. By contrast, the second group

has a binary view of sex and gender (i.e., male and female) but experiences varying levels of distress from

a felt incongruence between their gender identity and biological sex” – Sydney Anglican Report on Transgender

The SNP Councillor and the Free Church Bully

Transgender ideology and the rise of the thought police – CT

