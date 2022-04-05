The ASK Podcast 15 – with Greg Sheridan – Christians Who Keep on Giving

In this episode of the ASK Podcast with Greg Sheridan we look at chapter 8 of Greg’s “Christians – the Urgent Case for Jesus in our World”; Christopher Hitchens and Mother Teresa, Christianity and the poor; the role of Women; Gemma Sisia and St Jude; Andrew Browning and Tanzania; Jenny George and Converge International; Frances Cantrell and the general role of Christian charities throughout the world.

