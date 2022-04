In this ASK podcast Greg Sheridan and I discuss the impact of Christianity upon China. As foreign editor of the Australian, who was at one time based in China, his insights are knowledgeable and helpful. We discuss Chinese culture, religion, politics etc – and the extraordinary growth of the Church in that amazing country – and its relationship with the Communist Party.

Also on YouTube here

The ASK Podcast 15 – with Greg Sheridan – Christians Who Keep on Giving