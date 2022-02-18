Quantum 118 – Pick up the Pieces

This weeks Quantum is here –

This week we pick up the pieces of what is happening in our increasingly shattered world – the good, the bad and the ugly. We give thanks for the Queen, look at the Woke world of the Universities, the director of Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Supreme Court Judge; Covid data and news on Pfizer; Djokovic; the 11 year old girl and the NFL star; UK government enforced loans; David Attenborough on Evolution and God; P J O’Rourke; and Springsteen singing ‘This Little Light’…..

Dundee’s finest….

The Queen in Australia….

Peak Woke?

Hero or Villain?

It’s a wonderful world…

Martin Lewis explains….

RIP – PJ O’Rourke

“‘Liberals have a quaint and touching faith that truth is on their side and an even quainter faith that journalists are on the side of truth.’

Attenbourgh not an atheist…

