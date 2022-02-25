Quantum 187 – War in Europe

Quantum 187 – This week we look at the situation in Ukraine, Canada, Covid, the Barrier Reef, the Sultan of Brunei, Colombia and abortion; Billionaire divorce settlement; Bamber Gascogne; the bizarre reaction to the death of Christopher Stalford; Growing old in Japan; the Bible in China; Jordan Peterson on Evil; and a beautiful old folk Gospel song from Norma Waterson.

This Ukrainian worship song has been much on my mind and heart….

Mister Banker

Mister please, how much does money mean?

Won’t you reconsider mister

Won’t you do this thing for me?

Ain’t got no house

Ain’t got no car

All I got, Lord, is my guitar.

But you can have that mister banker

Won’t you bury my papa for me?

Oh mister banker please.

Lift up your hearts, Emmanuel’s friends And taste the pleasure Jesus sends Let nothing cause you to delay But hasten in the good old way

For I have a sweet hope of glory in my soul For I know I have, and I feel I have A sweet hope of glory in my soul

Our conflicts here, though great they be Shall not prevent our victory. If we but strive and watch and pray Like soldiers in the good old way

Though Satan may his powers employ Our happiness for to destroy. Yet never fear, we’ll gain the day By marching in the good old way

Ye valiant souls, for heaven contend. Remember glory is at the end. Our God will wipe our tears away When we have run the good old way

And far beyond this mortal shore. We’ll meet with those who have gone before. And shout to think we have gained the day. By marching in the good old way.

Quantum 118 – Pick up the Pieces

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Unity in Ukraine