Quantum 178 – 2021 Christmas Special…Joy to the World in the Vale of Tears for the Virgin Birth

theweefleaby
This weeks Quantum is a Christmas Special..

This week is a Christmas Special – we look at Santa Claus v. Father Christmas, Myanmar massacres, Hong Kong elections, Indian female suicides,  Chile’s new leader;  John and Yoko; Covid modellingTrudeau and Candian democracySupporting the wrong cricket team in India; Magnus Carlsen’s chess joy; Joy banned in North Korea; Joyeux Noel; Glen Scrivener; David Suchet’s Christmas;  David Henderson – see Amid the Winter Snow.

Qld’s new chief health Officer: “Not only is the spread of this virus inevitable, it is necessary”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vnB8xAqzjE

Be aware that this clip below includes some references to rape etc –

Happy Christmas…

 

