Quantum 177 – Mary‘s Boy Child – Omicron, Tim Keller, JK Rowling , Lewis Hamilton, Michael Buble, Smollett and more…

This week we deal with Omicron, JK Rowling, Teenage boys literacy in NSW, Mike Naismith, Jussie Smollett, Indonesian volcano, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Buble, The Afghan Refugee Family and the Aberdonian Generosity; Tim Keller; and Mary’s Boy Child.

“Men mistook measurement for understanding. And they always had to put themselves at the centre of everything. That was their greatest conceit. The earth is becoming warmer – it must be our fault! The mountain is destroying us – we have not propitiated the gods! It rains too much, it rains too little – a comfort to think that these things are somehow connected to our behaviour, that if only we lived a little better, a little more frugally, our virtue would be rewarded. But here was Nature, sweeping toward him – unknowable, all-conquering, indifferent – and he saw in Her fires the futility of human pretensions.” (from “Pompeii” by Robert Harris)

