Quantum 179 – 2021 in Song and Scripture – the Ten ‘C’s

In this final Quantum of the year we look at the 10 ‘C’s of 2021 – Countries, Climate Change, Cities, Comfort, China, Catastrophism, Cancel Culture, Children, Crying and Covid. We use my top ten Spotify songs for 2021. To each of these ten we add a verse of Scripture…and we end with my Christian song of the year – a reminder that the Church should now sing of its coming King…

The List starting with no.10 (click on the links to hear the songs). This is a list sent to me from Spotify about my most listened to tracks in 2021.

10. Countries – Rivers of Babylon – Boney M – Ps 19;14 – “May the words of my mouth and the mediation of my mouth be acceptable in your sight”

9. Climate Change – Dreams – Fleetwood Mac – Proverbs 29:18 – “Without vision the people perish”

8. Cities – Beautiful City Across the River – Dave Alvin – Hebrews 13:14 – Here we have no continuing city…but we are looking for the city that is to come

7. Comfort – Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd – Isaiah 40:1 “Comfort, comfort my people says the Lord your God ”

6. China – Rasputin – Boney M – Psalm 2:10-12 – Kiss the Son

5. Catastrophism – Paint it Black – the Rolling Stones – Isaiah 61:1-3 – Beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning.

4. Cancel Culture – Brown Sugar – the Stones – Matthew 11:28 – Come to me all you who are weary and heavy laden….

3. Children – Cannibals – Mark Knopfler – Mark 9:42 “If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.’

2. Crying/Commiseration – Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd –Revelation 14:13 – “Then I heard a voice from heaven say, ‘Write this: blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Yes,’ says the Spirit, ‘they will rest from their labour, for their deeds will follow them.’

1. Covid – Paranoid – Black Sabbath – Is. 43:1 “But now, this is what the Lord says – he who created you, Jacob, he who formed you, Israel; Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters I will be with you…”

But my theme song for 2021 is a song that is not on Spotify – here are the St Petes congregation singing “Saviour of the World’. Let the Church now sing of its coming king….

