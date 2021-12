Job 30:12-23 – Job has lost everything – and he is terrorised. He questions God. Can light come into or out of this darkness? This is what Christmas is about – light coming into the darkness. I did have a new song from the Getty’s but their company blocked me from using it – so the song is not as in the video…its David Henderson singing See Thou Ever Blessed Morn…beautiful…

Also on Youtube here

Coffee with Job 89 – Outcast and Stranger