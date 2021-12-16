Bible Politics Theology

Coffee with Job 84 – Where Can I Find Wisdom?

theweefleaby
Ch 28:12-19 – Our leaders in church and state need wisdom – but where can it be found? Can it be purchased? It is beyond price…find out where it can be obtained by any human being….with a beautiful version of We Three Kings….

