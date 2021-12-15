Coffee with Job 8 – There is a Mine, Opals and Guadete

Job 28:1-11 – Job marvels at the ingenuity and creativity of human beings – and yet what use is it without wisdom? We look at the Opal mining here in Australia (a great idea for Christmas go to this website – its a company run by a Christian friend of mine and someone who has been very helpful in our media work – https://australianopalcutters.com/) – and a wonderful medieval carol from Steeleye Span – Gaudete.

Also on YouTube

Coffee with Job 82 – The Plague and Who is He in Yonder Stall?

Here are some more of the opals from Australian Opal Cutters –