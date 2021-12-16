Covid Prayer guide – Psalm 119; Manton, Facts, Prayers and The Night Song

This weeks prayer guide – I will be ending these in a couple of weeks at the end of the year.

Please read the whole portionMy soul faints with longing for your salvation, but I have put my hope in your word.My eyes fail, looking for your promise; I say, “When will you comfort me?”

The Christian life is not always easy. It is not always joy and peace. There are times when we struggle. We know about the Lord’s salvation, but we are not experiencing it. We long for it. And as we do so we hope in his word. We also call out to him – looking for his promise and comfort. We know it will come – but we cry – ‘how long, O Lord, how long?’.

“That which is most remarkable in Christ, and should be in all his followers, is humility.”.” (Thomas Manton)

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – There have been 270,124,782 cases (up 4,277,228 down 2% on last week) And 5,305,6754 deaths of those with Covid (+50,110 – down 5%). The US has now passed 50 million cases and 800,000 deaths. Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Poland and Vietnam have all seen large increases in the past week. India, Brazil, Iran, Mexico and Thailand continue to decline.

2. Australia – There have been 228,930 cases in total. (Up 11,091 – a 10% increase)

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 2,197 +39 (+39) 15 +1 (+0) NSW 85,924 +2,736 (+1,763) 639 +9 (+5) NT 311 +17 (+10) 1 +0 (+1) QLD 2,168 +16 (+32) 7 0 SA 1,008 +40 (+37) 4 0 TAS 240 + 0 (+ 2) 13 0 VIC 135,959 +8,170 (+8,604) 1,416 +44 (+50) WA 1,123 +1 (+1) 9 0

There are 535 people in hospital (-6) with 99 in ICU (+30). There are 15,978 cases. Queensland is now opening its borders. Omicron has also arrived in Australia with 69 cases in NSW. The first person to be hospitalized with Omicron is in NSW.

3. Vaccine and Cures – 4.41 billion people have received a dose of vaccine. 57.4 % of the world’s population. Australia now has 80% one dose, 76% full dose and 2.7% extra dose.

4. Church – As we are now in the Christmas season pray for all the carol services that are now being held all over the country. Christmas is still a time when many who do not normally come to Church will come – pray that churches would take this opportunity to proclaim the Gospel creatively and courageously.

5. Personal and Family – As borders continue to come down (except in WA) give thanks that many families can be reunited.

A Prayer of Repentance: Most Merciful Father, we plead with you to forgive our sins and our refusal to hear you speaking in and through your word. Grant that we may have grace to hear and receive what you teach us through your word. Enable us not to rely on our own feelings. Grant that in all our word and deeds, we may seek your glory…and the increase of your kingdom. In Jesus name. Amen.

Song: Colin Buchanan and City Alight have come up with this beautiful song – suitable for children and adults.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: We give you thanks Lord for the wonder of the incarnation – and that we as your people can speak of this miracle into our wider culture. May this Christmas really be Christ’s time. Lord come into our darkness.

In Jesus Name, Amen.

