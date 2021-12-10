Asia Australia Education Films Health Music the Church The Church in Scotland

Quantum 176 – It’s Just Not Cricket – Christmas, Covid, Children and Carols

theweefleaby
This weeks Quantum is here – This week we look at Woke Cricket with Jacinta Price; Wokemas in Norway; The EU bans Christmas; New Zealand myths and national antheml; Myanmar; Biden and Oil; Barbados; Durham Uni and Rod Liddle; Covid Parties; Christmas and Children; Pornography in Virginian and Scottish schools; Redeemer Baptist School;   the decline of the Church in Australia and Scotland;  The Robertson Trust lose; Tora, Tora, Tora and Christ;  and a metal Christmas Carol!

