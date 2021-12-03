Quantum 175 – The truth about Covid, Countries, the Church, Culture and Christ

This weeks Quantum is here

This week we ask what is truth, Covid and masks, what really happened in Wuhan?; Omicron; the Technoi Greek Alphabet; Antibiotics; Iran; Indonesia; China; Hong Kong and Disney; Olaf Scholz; Eric Zemmour; Gulpilil; Aboriginal Identity; Children choose new Church of England bishop; Rick Fulton; Stephen Sondheim; Diversity Officers in the NHS; Maria Yudina and the Saviour of the World

A few links to articles above and video clips below….

Quantum 174 – The Peppa Pig Edition – including Malaysian worship, Chile, Woke muppets; US schools Paedophilia, Leonard Cohen; and Colin Buchanan

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea