The ASK Podcast 5 – John’s Gospel, Kanishka and the Goodness of God – with Greg Sheridan

In the new ASK podcast we continue discussing with Greg Sheridan his latest book – Christians – the urgent case for Jesus in our World. This week we look at chapter 3 – where we look at the Gospel of John, Kanishka Raffels – including how Christianity frees women, abortion, Pope Benedict, the new Atheists, the Chosen, the Goodness of God, the revelation of Christ, evil and the journalistic genius of John.

If you prefer the unedited visual!

And on YouTube

