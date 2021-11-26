Quantum 174 – The Peppa Pig Edition – including Malaysian worship, Chile, Woke muppets; US schools Paedophilia, Leonard Cohen; and Colin Buchanan

This weeks Quantum is here

This week we look at Boris Johnson’s shambolic speech on Peppa Pig; Malaysian worship and Christians use of ‘Allah‘; Famine in North Korea; Change in Chile; Leonard Cohen; Covid Riots; Neil Oliver on Faith leaders and covid; India and Covid; China’s Fragility; Woke Muppets; Durham University trains prostitutes; US schools promote paedophilia; Scottish government quizzes children on sex; Melvin Tinker; Colin Buchanan sings about Davie Paterson.

“It’s coming through a crack in the wall

On a visionary flood of alcohol

From the staggering account of the Sermon on the Mount

Which I don’t pretend to understand at all

It’s coming from the silence on the dock of the bay

From the brave the bold the battered heart of Chevrolet

Democracy is coming, to the USA.” (Cohen)

First we overlook evil.

Then we permit evil.

Then we legalise Evil

Then we promote evil.

Then we celebrate evil.

Then we persecute those who call it evil.

Isaiah 5:20 “ Woe unto them who call evil, good, and good, evil!”

Coffee with Job 69 – Pure Gold and Melvin Tinker

Here is the Colin Buchanan song about Davie Paterson

