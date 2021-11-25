Coffee with Job 69 – Pure Gold and Melvin Tinker

Job 22:21-30 – One of the greatest calls to repentance and faith ever – comes from Eliphaz – although it is misplaced. We consider what is real gold and reflect a little on the life of Melvin Tinker who died this week. Melvin was a regular listener to these meditations on Job and Romans. I include a clip of him – and also a fabulous quote from his book “The First and the Last” – after the clip.

