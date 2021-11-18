Read the whole Psalm –

Remember your word to your servant, for you have given me hope. 50 My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life. 51 The arrogant mock me unmercifully, but I do not turn from your law. 52 I remember, LORD, your ancient laws, and I find comfort in them.

There is an old song about standing on the promises of God. These are the promises we get in his word. It comforts us, preserves our life and comforts us. Learn, pray, sing and believe the promises.

Quote: “A grave with Christ is a comfortable place” – John Flavel

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – There have been 253,321,378 cases (up 3,474,058 – +10%). And 5,100,345 deaths of those with Covid (+51,519 – a 5% increase). The big concern is now mainland Europe where most countries are seeing a substantial increase. Germany had its highest day of new cases since Covid began.

2. Australia – There have been 189, 588 cases in total. (Up 9,281 – a 5% decrease)

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 1,853 +90 (+78) 14 +0 (+0) NSW 73,500 + 4,893 (+3,317) 591 +27 (+16) NT 231 +2 (+4) 0 0 QLD 2,106 +8 (+27) 7 0 SA 920 +2 (+0) 4 0 TAS 237 + 0 (+ 0) 13 0 VIC 104,646 +7,603 (+8,219) 1,226 +46 (+55) WA 1,112 +0 (+0) 9 0

3. Vaccine and Cures – 4.07 billion people have received a dose of vaccine. 53% of the worlds population. Australia now has 77% one dose, 70% full dose and 1% extra dose.

4. Church – The financial situation for many churches and Christian organisations is precarious. Pray for the Lord’s provision.

5. Personal and Family – Sometimes marriages come under enormous strain. Pray for Christians marriages that are in difficulty. May the Lord heal and renew and restore.

A Prayer of Repentance: Lord, we confess that we often forget your promises. We do not know them. We neglect them. We do not meditate on them. We trust in our own word, or the words of others. Forgive us and teach us to trust what you say absolutely. In Jesus name, Amen.

Song: This is a new song from the Gettys and Sandra McCracken…- Pass the Promise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-I1JzkzNug

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: Lord God, we bless and praise you that you are the God of the Covenant – who is faithful in keeping your promises. We praise you for these great and precious promises – most of all the promise of Christ and the promise of the Spirit. We worship and thank you for our privilege in being able to fellowship with the triune God, Amen.

