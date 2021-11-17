Coffee with Job 63 – Cold Theology, Judgement Day and Justice

Job 20 – the final part of Zophar’s speech gives a Hellish picture of judgement. The real biblical position is so much better….Cold theology is heartless and useless
“When theology’s become a dry academic subject or one in which only experts can can say anything, we are in deep, deep trouble”
Exactly David! This is precisely where the Methodist church in the UK has landed, through its appalling apostasy in reinterpreting the biblical definition of marriage. Its leadership has deliberately and wickedly brow beaten its congregations into accepting that only the well learned academic can correctly interpret God’s Word.
Blind fools who peddle a pretentiousness no different to that of the Pharisees.
Job, prior to the words of Zophar, said: “For I know that my Redeemer lives.”
And whilst Zophar was talking about the sufferings of the wicked and perhaps alluding to hellfire punishment (although we have to bear in mind that Zophar in his exchanges with Job was not speaking truthfully) he may very well have been incorrect on that point also.
To support that point when we consider what Job said previously in chapter 14 and verse 13 “Oh that you would hide me in Sheol…”
Job was suffering terribly and yet he longed for Sheol. If Job’s theology is correct he’s telling us – in contrast to the wrong-headed Zophar – that his suffering would cease in Sheol.
If my understanding is correct Sheol, Hades, Hell, Gehenna are synonymous. This, of course, raises a number of questions including that of ‘where is the justice for the wicked? ‘how will they suffer? and other issues.