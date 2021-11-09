WEEKLY PRAYER GUIDE – WEEK COMMENCING 8TH NOVEMBER 2021

Please read the whole section.

“I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought out your precepts.”

This is such a wonderful truth. In this small section David speaks about the unfailing love of God, how we can answer those who taunt us, how we can speak before political rulers and how we can know the ultimate freedom. People will never be free until they know the One who is the Truth, and the Truth sets them free.

Quote: “Now let me at the truth that will refresh my broken mind” The Cave – Mumford and Sons.

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – There have been 249,847, 320 cases (+3,156,564 – a slight increase from last week) and 5,048,826 deaths of people with covid (+49,384 – a slight decrease. Russia, Ukraine, Singapore have had significant increases – and there has been a resurgence in some European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia, and Greece.

We give thanks for the continued drop in numbers in India, Brazil, Iran, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sweden, Indonesia, Mexico and all of South America.

2. Australia – There have been 180,307 cases in total. (Up 9,846 – a 20% decrease)

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 1,853 +78 (+65) 14 +3 (+0) NSW 73,500 + 3,317 (+1,778) 591 +27 (+16) NT 229 +4 (+0) 0 0 QLD 2,098 +27 (+4) 7 0 SA 918 +0 (+0) 4 0 TAS 237 + 0 (+ 0) 13 0 VIC 97,043 +8,219(+10,061)) 1,177 +55 (+81) WA 1,112 +0 (+0) 9 0

It is interesting that the numbers in hospital in NSW are only 10% of what the modelers predicted after lockdown was lifted. Borders are now open between NSW, Victoria, the ACT and the rest of the world. Australia is now a divided nation. There have been 1,078,060 tests in the past week. There are 851 people in hospital ( -213) and 149 in ICU (+0). There are 19,560 active cases (-10,104).

3. Vaccine and Cures – 4.01 billion people have received a covid vaccine – 52.2% of the world’s population. Australia now has 76% one dose and 68% double vaccinated. With NSW, the ACT and Victoria reaching almost 90% double vaccinated.

4. Church – There is an incredible temptation for church leaders to compromise the Christian Gospel and water it down in an attempt to make it more palatable for today’s culture. Pray that this temptation would be avoided – the world needs to hear the unadulterated Gospel. Pray also that the temptation to be legalistic would not be given in to.

5. Personal and Family – In a world of competing pressures it is hard to bring up a child in the way they should go (Proverbs 22:6). Pray for wisdom and grace for parents, children and the churches. It takes a whole church to bring up a child!

A Prayer of Repentance:

Turn us, O good Lord, and so shall we be turned. Be favourable, O Lord, be favourable to your people, who turn to you in weeping, fasting, and praying. For you are a merciful God, full of compassion, long-suffering, and of great pity. You spare us when we deserve punishment, and in your wrath think upon mercy. Spare your people good Lord, spare them, and don’t let your heritage be brought to confusion. Hear us, O Lord, for your mercy is great, and after the multitude of your mercies look upon us; through the merits and mediation of your blessed Son, Jesus Christ, our Lord. (BCP)

Song: This is not a worship song – but it is a biblical one – expressing our lostness without Christt

It is interesting that Marcus Mumford’s parents are charismatic church leaders in the UK.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: We bless you Lord for your unfailing love, your unfailing word, and your unfailing promises. Teach us to mediate on them, to trust them, to obey them and to walk about in freedom. Give us all the liberty that comes from your Spirit, in Jesus’s name, Amen.

