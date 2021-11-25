Covid Prayer Guide – Ps 119, Calvin, Prayers, Facts, and The Mississippi Mass Choir

You are my portion, LORD; I have promised to obey your words.I have soughtyour face with all my heart; be gracious to me according to your promise.I have considered my ways and have turned my steps to your statutes.I will hasten and not delay to obey your commands.Though the wicked bind me with ropes, I will not forgetyour law.At midnight I rise to give you thanks for your righteous laws.I am a friend to all who fear you, to all who follow your precepts.The earth is filled with your love, LORD; teach me your decrees.

If you are ever short of words to pray – use the psalms. This portion of Ps 119 is a great pray for us to pray to the Lord.

“There is no element and no part of the world which, being touched, as it were, with a sense of its present misery, does not intensely hope for a resurrection.” (Calvin)

Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.The World – There have been 257,520,965 cases (up 4.199,587- +20%). And 5,150,520 deaths of those with Covid (+50,175 – a 1% decrease). Russia, Germany (which is now at far more cases in its fourth wave, than at any other time – despite high rates of vaccination), Ukraine, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Austria are seeing the worst numbers. As are a number of other European countries. There have been protests and riots in several European cities because of the reintroduction of restrictions. It does seem as though countries that think they have this under control are finding that Covid springs up in other ways and that the measures are not working. Ireland for example has 90% vaccination, a year of compulsory mask wearing and strict lockdowns and yet in recent weeks has seen an increase of 275% in cases and is talking about another Christmas lockdown.

2. Australia – There have been 198,445 cases in total. (Up 8,857– a 5% decrease)

State Total Cases Weekly Change TW/LW Total Deaths Change in Deaths TW/LW ACT 2,042 +189 (+90) 14 +0 (+0) NSW 79,821 +488 (+4,893) 618 +27 (+27) NT 264 +33 (+2) 0 0 QLD 2,112 +8 (+8) 7 0 SA 922 +2 (+2) 4 0 TAS 238 + 1 (+ 0) 13 0 VIC 111,926 +7,280 (+7,603) 1,277 +51 (+46) WA 1,120 +8 (+0) 9 0

There are 547 people in hospital (decline of 312) with 90 in ICU (-59).

3. Vaccine and Cures – 4.19 billion people have received a dose of vaccine. 54.6 % of the world’s population. Australia now has 78% one dose, 76% full dose and 1.3% extra dose. Austria has mandated compulsory vaccination for everyone. This is a profoundly disturbing development – it is the first time that any Western government has determined what goes into an individual’s body. This is a line that once crossed will be difficult to wind back and has implications for much wider issues.

4. Church – Churches are reporting various degrees of return to on site services – with some people having got out of the habit of going, and others expressing a reluctance to meeting with other people again. Pray for wisdom in encouraging and strengthening people in their resolve not to give up meeting together, but to encourage and strengthen one another (Hebrews 10:25).

5. Personal and Family – Pray for the widows and widowers. Those who feel the pain of the absence of lifelong partners. May the church provide support and family.

A Prayer of Repentance: Lord, we confess that we have been slow to obey your words, we have not considered our ways, we have been slow in obeying your commands, we have neglected your people. Have mercy on us and give us a heart to love, serve and worship you. In Jesus Name, Amen.,

Song: This is one of the most motivational songs I have ever heard. Such energy, joy and hope in the Lord. When I Rose this Morning with The Mississippi Mass Choir.

A Prayer of Thanksgiving: The earth is filled with your love Lord, teach me your decrees. Amen.

Covid Prayer Guide – Ps 119; Facts, Figures and Prayers; Pass the Promise