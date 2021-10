In our second ASK Podcast, we discuss with Greg Sheridan his chapter on the death of Christ.

Why begin the book with this? What does it mean? Was CS Lewis right about the atonement? Do you believe in the Virgin Birth? What about miracles? Historical evidence? Biblical scholarship? Why did Jesus die? Including Evelyn Waugh, GK Chesterton, Barth, Aquinas, Covid and the Cross; evangelical Catholicism, and more….

Now on Spotify…..

A New Podcast, a Great Book and a Fascinating Journalist