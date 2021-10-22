Coffee with Job 45 – God’s Gonna Cut You Down

Job 15:27-35 – The Bible goes deeper and darker – and yet offers hope. Conceiving Trouble and giving birth to evil….is this how humans are? What will happen to us? Is it true that God just wants to cut us down? How can justice come without destroying us? Is there any way to escape the Darkness? Featuring a great Johnny Cash song….

