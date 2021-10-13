A New Podcast, a Great Book and a Fascinating Journalist

Although I am continuing to work with City Bible Forum one day per week, especially with City Legal, most of my work is now with the Evangelism and New Churches organisation of the Sydney Anglican Diocese. I have set up a new project called The ASK Project – which aims to help churches in their evangelism. How is it going? Far too early to tell. Covid lockdowns for the past few months have not helped – but things are beginning to move now.

This week we have started a new podcast called ‘The ASK Podcast”. We are beginning with something that I think has great potential – we are taking 12 episodes to talk with Greg Sheridan about his new book –

I love this book even more than I loved his previous one! God is Good for You – A Defence of Christianity in Troubled Times – Greg Sheridan

We have just put out the first episode as an introduction. Basically, Greg and I discuss why he wrote the book, his Christianity, job and lots of other fascinating things. Greg is one of Australia’s finest and most influential journalists – it is wonderful having the opportunity to discuss with him. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. This podcast is for both Christians and non-Christians – feel free to let me know if you have any questions you want me to ask.

The link to the first one is here (we have applied to put it on Itunes and Spotify as well as Podbean)…

https://theaskproject.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-greg-sheridan-about-his-new-book-christians/

Feel free to make any comments, constructive criticisms and suggestions…(email me ask.David@newchurches.org.au) – and also feel free to spread the word!

