The ASK Podcast 3 – Jesus is History, Living and True

This weeks ASK podcast is again with Greg Sheridan

We continue our discussion on Greg’s book “Christians: the Urgent Case for Jesus in Our World”. We look at the influence of the Bible on the West – is the Bible historical? What about biblical ‘scholarship’ which denies what the Bible says? “Once you accept that the New Testament is the work of eyewitnesses, and reporters who spoke to eyewitnesses, then Jesus becomes the most richly documented figure of the ancient world.” “But there is nothing in history to convince the believer, or indeed just the fair-minded inquirer, that the Gospels are not true” Enjoy, comment, question, read, listen, pray and pass on!

