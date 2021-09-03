Asia Economics Food Health Humour Middle East Prayer Sermons USA

Quantum 162 – Biden‘s Bible, Zambia‘s President, Peter Kay‘s Hymns, the Freedom rap and much more

This week we look at Biden and the Bible; Lebanon, Canada, Malaysia and Zambia; Wannabe Koreans and traditional Korean music ; Covid in Israel, Australia, US and Scotland;  Eric Clapton; Texas abortion law;  Nottingham Uni  bans priest; Mercy Muroki on Scotland’s copying Xi Xinping; Peter Kay sings hymns;  John MacArthur; My Sweet Lord;  Unbelievable podcast  and a Lukas Liion rap.

