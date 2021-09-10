Australia Britain Christianity Equality Ethics Media Music Podcasts Sex and sexuality

Quantum 163 – I am Woman – The Threat to Women and why Women won‘t Wheesht

This weeks Quantum deals with the very real threat to women in towards world.  We look at abuse, the redefinition of women, the Scottish Governments attack on women; Lisa Townsend; Monty Python; pornography, prostitution; abortion; the anti-woman bias in the media; women in Afghanistan, Japan, Columbia and Mexico; Wombs for sale; the Church; the Handmaids Tale and lots of women singing – including Mahalia Jackson.  With music from John Lennon, the Stones, Shania Twain; Helen Reddy; J Geils Band; Aretha Franklin and Annie Lennox; Mahalia Jackson

Listen to it here: 

 

The threats to women are as follows:

  1. Abuse.   Especially domestic violence.
  2. Redefined out of existence –

Here is astonishing footage of Nicola Sturgeon calling Murdo Fraser ‘shameful’ because he went on a women rights demonstration!

3. Pornography and Prostitution.

Please have a look at Alison Wilson’s new documentary about prostitution – here..

4. Women being attacked in the media – The Guardian – https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/02/protesters-against-transgender-rights-changes-boo-nicola-sturgeon?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/09/07/the-wi-spa-scandal-is-worse-than-we-thought/

And remember Marion Miller – her story is here…

Scotland is heading back to 17th Century witch trials…

Women throughout the World – Taliban officials have broken up a demonstration by dozens of women in Kabul demanding rights following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.  

The BBC on Columbia – drug gangs raping and enslaving women.

 Mexicos Supreme Court decriminalises abortion.

All those who support abortion should watch this video:

 

 Gregory of Nysssa – “In this chain of female relationship it is difficult to say which link is worthier of note, grandmother, mother or daughter. “

