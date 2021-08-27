Asia Australia Ethics Health Music Podcasts Politics Religion Sex and sexuality the Church

Quantum 161 – Gimme Shelter – The CCP religion, Covid in Australia; Hate Crime Cars; and The Tiger who Came to Tea

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 161 – Gimme Shelter – The CCP religion, Covid in Australia; Hate Crime Cars; and The Tiger who Came to Tea

This week we look at the death of Charlie Watts;  the ‘Thought’ of Xi Xinping; Afghan Refugees; Covid in Australia; Authoritarianism; NIrvana cover; Transgender Mosque Bomber;  Police Hate Crime Cars; Indoctrinating Teachers; The Tiger who came to Tea; Don Everley; Greg Haslam; Job and John Anderson.   

Gimme Shelter

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-161-gimme-shelter-the-ccp-religion-covid-in-australia-hate-crime-cars-and-the-tiger-who-came-to-tea/

 

 

Quantum 160 – Afghanistan

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *