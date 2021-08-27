This week we look at the death of Charlie Watts; the ‘Thought’ of Xi Xinping; Afghan Refugees; Covid in Australia; Authoritarianism; NIrvana cover; Transgender Mosque Bomber; Police Hate Crime Cars; Indoctrinating Teachers; The Tiger who came to Tea; Don Everley; Greg Haslam; Job and John Anderson.
https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-161-gimme-shelter-the-ccp-religion-covid-in-australia-hate-crime-cars-and-the-tiger-who-came-to-tea/
Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea