Coffee with Job – 8 – Born under a Bad Sign…

One of the most wonderful things about the Bible is that you don’t need to make it relevant – it is relevant. Take for example today’s Coffee with Job (see below) – in which in Job we learn something about abortion – as well as depression, the blues and more…..Have a listen and let me know what you think ..

Politics and Abortion – An Interview on Branch FM

I should also add that I am impressed by the stance the Catholic church has consistently taken on this, appalled at liberal Protestants and disappointed at many evangelicals in the UK (including my own church) who have too often turned a blind eye – although I am thankful for evangelicals (including in my own church) who have stood for the unborn.

And this is the song I would have played! Born Under a Bad Sign…