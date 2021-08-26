Into the Pray – The Prophetic Relevance of Elijah for Today

Here are a couple of conversations I had with Nick Franks on ‘Into the Pray’

We discussed the prophet Elijah, Christ and how that applies to the Church today….especially in Scotland but also the UK, Australia, and elsewhere….I found them both quite stimulating…I hope you will as well. We also included Covid, Church of Scotland evangelicals, Ian Blackford and many other subjects!

The first one is here – Elijah and the widow of Zarephath…

And then Elijah on Carmel –

And while you are here – here is today’s 5 min ‘Coffee with Job’…..

Scotland’s Fall – Into the Pray