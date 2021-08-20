Quantum 160 – Afghanistan

This week on Quantum we concentrate solely on Afghanistan. Do you know the biblical connection to Afghanistan? We look at President Biden’s actions and words; the implications for the West, China, the Afghan Church, the Afghan people. We hear two extraordinary speeches – one from the UK Parliament, and another from the British defence chief of staff; We also look at Aayan Hirsi Ali and Lily Cole’s reactions. Twitter, the Taliban and Trump. We hear some Afghan rock music and worship music. We also reflect on the life of Andrew Walls – and our podcast of the week – Coffee House Shots.

This article from Rory Stewart explains things well –

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2021/08/16/afghanistan-biden-withdrawal-military/

And here you have a British General telling us that the Taliban want an ‘inclusive coutnry’!

https://twitter.com/ticerichard/status/1427941810295513092?s=27 (up to 45 seconds)

And this is the best speech in the House of Commons for years –

Former President flees…https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/18/world/asia/ashraf-ghani-uae-afghanistan.html?campaign_id=60&emc=edit_na_20210818&instance_id=0&nl=breaking-news&ref=headline®i_id=57717561&segment_id=66536&user_id=a8721920a52db1f719078fd52bd2e2a5

This is wonderful from Aayan Hirsi Ali – in Unherd.https://unherd.com/2021/08/bidens-most-heartless-betrayal/?tl_inbound=1&tl_groups[0]=18743&tl_period_type=3&mc_cid=e053288f5f&mc_eid=a7c8301289

After I posted this I came across the wonderful Andrew Neill – reinforcing everything said in the podcast – good to be ahead of the curve!

