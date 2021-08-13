Quantum 159 – Understanding Climate Change, Covid, Curries, Cuomo, and the Census….

This weeks Quantum looks at Iran, Climate Change; Switzerland and China; This brilliant article on How Covid spreads; Stonewall’s millions; Racist Curries; Layla and Islam; Cuomo; Andrew Doyle on Scotland; Palaszczuk and Covid decisions; Neighbours; Willie Phillip; Tim Minchin and the Census; The Moral Maze; Fire and Rain – James Taylor.

Closing Song – James Taylor – Fire and Rain –

Won’t you look down upon me, Jesus? You’ve got to help me make a stand; You’ve just got to see me through another day; My body’s aching and my time is at hand; And I won’t make it any other way. Oh, I`ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain; I’ve seen sunny days that I thought would never end; I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend; But I always thought that I’d see you again.”

