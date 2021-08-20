A WEEK OF PRAYER – DAY 4, THURSDAY 19TH AUGUST

This week, we are focussed on a week of prayer in the theme of Mercy For those who wish to join the daily prayer the information is here – https://blog.canberradeclaration.org.au/2021/08/04/australia-prays-august-2021

Lord Have Mercy – Day 4

Psalm 51:1 “Have mercy on me, O God,

according to your unfailing love;

according to your great compassion

blot out my transgressions.”

This is a cry for mercy after a great fall into sin – David’s adultery and murder. Such is the ability of the human heart to deceive and justify its own evil, that it took the word of the Lord, coming through the Prophet Nathan, to convict David of his sin. Then he uttered this cry for mercy. May we too have a spirit of repentance.

Jesus Have Mercy – Luke 18:13 “ “But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.” Jesus tells the story of a Pharisee who went to the temple and boasted about his own righteousness and this tax collector. The Pharisee praised himself, the tax collector plead for mercy. Which one are you?

Have mercy on Australia – Today we remember the Northern Territories. It is (so far) the least affected of all the Australian States – with only 200 cases, only 15 of which are locally acquired) and zero deaths. Pray that the Delta strain would not spread to this largely vulnerable population

Have mercy on the World – Today we pray for Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Indonesia is one of the most seriously affected countries in the world -with almost 4 million cases and 120,000 deaths. 82 million vaccines doses have been administered – that is 30 per 100 people. The health care system is struggling to cope. Papua New Guinea has 18,000 cases and 192 deaths. There have only been 100,000 doses – 1 per 100 people – one of the lowest in the world.

Have mercy on your Church – It has been a particular challenge for churches to continue their essential youth and children’s work. Pray especially for the pastoral care and outreach that volunteers and staff seek to do.

Have mercy on our families – There are particular stresses and strains for those who have children at home – especially if they are in a strict lock down…with children in Victoria even banned from going to a playground. Pray for Christian families to be strong, supportive and compassionate.

Prayer From Ada Boland – Indigenous Christian Leader & National Day of Prayer and Fasting Executive Team

Lord we stand with the Body of Christ around our Nation to ask for your Love and Mercy and Grace to bring Healing and Restoration in our Land. Lord forgive us and let your heart of Mercy deliver us from this virus in the name of your Son Jesus. Amen.

Praise This is a beautiful version of Psalm 51 – a sung prayer of repentance and renewal. (I was there when this was recorded – beautiful!)…

Today’s video devotional is here –

Lord Have Mercy – Week of Prayer – Wednesday