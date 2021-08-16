Lord, Have Mercy – Week of Prayer – Monday

Psalm Psalm 4:1 “Answer me when I call to you, my righteous God. Give me relief from my distress; have mercy on me and hear my prayer.” Read the whole of psalm – it is a night-time cry of distress when David had to flee for his life from his own son, Absalom. Yet in the midst of distress it still looks for times of prosperity and joy.

Jesus Have Mercy – “Two blind men were sitting by the roadside, and when they heard that Jesus was passing by , they shouted, ‘Lord, Son of David, have mercy on us!”. (Matthew 20:30). These men were so desperate that they did not care that their crying out loud to Jesus was embarrassing or not the done thing. Jesus heard them, stopped, talked to them and had compassion on them. We worship and call out to the same Jesus today.

Have mercy on Australia – Today we remember New South Wales – now the epicentre of Covid in Australia with over 300 new cases per day and no apparent end in sight. There have been over 13,000 reported cases and deaths of people with covid of around 100. The economic impact of lockdown, the mental health implications, and the impact on education, are really beginning to be felt. Pray that the spread would be stopped.

Have mercy on the World – Today we pray for Israel and Iran. Israel has had almost 1 million cases, but only 6,000 deaths. It is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world – with 12 million doses – 135 vaccinations per 100 people. Iran has had 4.4 million cases and over 97,000 deaths (although the real figure is thought to be much higher). There have been 16 million doses – 20 per 100 people.

Have mercy on your Church – Pray for leaders in the churches – who have to navigate the ship in stormy waters. Pray that leaders would keep their eyes on Christ, not sink beneath the waves and proclaim God’s Word. May the Holy Spirit, fill, inspire, strengthen, comfort and console.

Have mercy on our families – In testing times Christian marriages can be tested severely. Pray that we would come through as gold. Pray for those who have unbelieving spouses – that even this plague would be used to draw them to Christ.

Prayer From Kanishka Raffel – Anglican Archbishop of Sydney

Sovereign Lord, you are the hope and healer of your people and have promised a world where there is no more sickness or crying or death. By your death and resurrection you have set your people free from the penalty of sin and death. We pray your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Please prosper the work of those who are administering the rollout of covid vaccine, please strengthen those who are treating the sick, please comfort those who are mourning the loss of loved ones or living in fear of this disease. Uphold those facing financial stress or social isolation and make us a generous and caring people. Please give to governing authorities wisdom in their management of this crisis, and give to your people your peace beyond understanding, generous and wise hearts and a renewed trust in your sovereign goodness and glory. Turn the hearts of many now experiencing fear and anxiety that they may find that peace which is the fruit of the death and resurrection of your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, in whose name we pray, Amen.

