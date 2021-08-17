A WEEK OF PRAYER – TUESDAY 17TH AUGUST

This week, we are focussed on a week of prayer. For those who wish to join the daily prayer the information is here – https://blog.canberradeclaration.org.au/2021/08/04/australia-prays-august-2021/

Lord Have Mercy 2 – Tuesday 17th

Psalm Ps 25:6 “Remember Lord, your great mercy and love, for they are from of old” This is a song for times of trouble, seeking forgiveness, guidance and relief from the troubles of our hearts. The psalmist appeals to the covenant keeping God – who will not forsake his people or his promises. So important for us to pray. Read the whole psalm.

Jesus Have Mercy – “ A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, ‘Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon possessed and suffering terribly.” (Matthew 15:22). This woman had boldness and faith. At first it appeared as though Christ ignored her and then was rude to her! But he was only encouraging her to show her great faith – a Canaanite woman who had greater faith than the disciples! She is a great example to us – not least that we can plead for others.

Have mercy on Australia – Today we remember Victoria. A state that has had the most cases – so far (over 21,000) and 820 deaths of people with covid. Victoria has had six lockdowns. The impact of covid and the measures to combat covid will continue to have an impact for many years.

Have mercy on the World – Today we remember China and Russia – two of the largest countries in the world. China, the original source of Covid 19, claims to have had only just over 100,000 cases (for a population of over one billion) and almost 5,000 deaths. The Delta strain has now begun to impact there, as in the rest of the world. Over 1.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered – 130 per 100 people. Mostly of the Sinovax which is considered much less effective (around 50%). Russia

Has had over 6 million cases with over 165,000 deaths. There has again been a resurgence in the past few weeks. 68 million vaccines have been administered – 47 per 100 people.

Have mercy on your Church – Pray for those in churches who are responsible for mercy ministries. There is great need and we have many opportunities to show the love of Christ. Pray for wisdom, resources and the love of Christ to shine through his church.

Have mercy on our families – Many people live on their own – which can be especially trying in a time of lockdown. Pray that the Lord would set the solitary in families and may the family of the Church be a family to all within.

Prayer From Pastor Wayne Alcorn of the ACC.

Lord, we come in our time of need.

We come as your people, and ask you on behalf of our nation, to have mercy.

Have mercy on our leaders in Government; whether State or Federal.

Have mercy on those who are suffering through illness.

Have mercy on those who are struggling with mental health issues in this season.

Have mercy on those experiencing financial hardship.

Have mercy on leaders in local churches and Denominations.

Have mercy on your Church, as we seek to present your life and love to a hurting nation.

In all things, we give you a praise and honour, for you are God, and you are good.

Lord, have mercy!

Praise Psalm 25 – Jason Silver

Each day I have also recorded a short video to accompany these notes…effectively a new ‘premier’ on YouTube at 11am. Instead of the depressing news about cases, deaths and regulations – why not tune in for five minutes of hope every Tuesday!

Lord, Have Mercy – Week of Prayer – Monday