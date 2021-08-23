I used to be addicted to watching Gladys (the NSW Premier) and Dr Chant at 11 am. It had become a kind of ritual until I realised that it was depressing me. More cases, more laws, more depression and gloom – and little hope. They are good people seeking to do a difficult job so I don’t blame them – but there is only so much doom and gloom you can take! So I switched off.

And then all my engagements in Perth, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Canberra and Sydney were called off (it was going to be a busy month!). So after doing the daily devotionals for Pray Australia I decided to just do a wee bit of bible teaching – every day at 11 – for 3-5 minutes. Annabel has found the book of Job to be so helpful so the idea came for ‘Coffee with Job’ (I was going to call it Coffee, Covid and Christ!).

It goes live every day at 11am – but of course it remains on YouTube for you to watch whenever you want. It’s simple, personal, biblical and I hope suitable for both Christians and non-Christians. Feel free to join me if you want! Subscribe to the YouTube channel and you will automatically get sent them every day).

